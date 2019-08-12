Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $314,262 as Share Price Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $959,420 as Stock Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grassi Invest Management has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 824 shares. Concourse Cap Management Llc holds 8.19% or 4,557 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company stated it has 16.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,100 are owned by Trb Advisors Lp. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,654 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested in 631,102 shares or 2.52% of the stock. America First Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 9,989 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 232 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 219,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113,715 shares. Bangor Retail Bank holds 858 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.