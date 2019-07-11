Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Ufp Technologies (UFPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 33 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased stock positions in Ufp Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 28.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp holds 2,434 shares with $928,000 value, down from 3,419 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 0.6% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 340 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategic Services reported 7,205 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 41,626 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hikari stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.90M shares stake. 9,630 were reported by Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grand Jean Cap invested in 18,123 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 69,082 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 424,964 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,460 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 24,634 shares. Chesley Taft Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, March 11.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 720,344 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 331,648 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.96% invested in the company for 47,689 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 178,000 shares.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.80 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

More notable recent UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UFP (UFPT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dean Foods Company (DF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Acquires RPC Group, Revises Business Structure – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.