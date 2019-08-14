Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Shorts at Autohome American Depositary Shares Each Rep (ATHM) Raised By 9.13%

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp holds 10,952 shares with $1.29M value, down from 13,638 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings

Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM) had an increase of 9.13% in short interest. ATHM’s SI was 6.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.13% from 6.09 million shares previously. With 900,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM)’s short sellers to cover ATHM’s short positions. The stock increased 3.29% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 631,444 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by CLSA. CLSA maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Autohome’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.