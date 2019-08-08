Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $352,440; Hamel Associates Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Upped by $557,550 as Share Value Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.23. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer's Study – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,325 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,036 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon Treasure Truck Cities: 13 Things for Deal Hunters to Know – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

