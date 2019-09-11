Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.77 Million as Shares Declined

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Ltd invested in 0.72% or 15,682 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 190,924 shares. Cullen Cap Llc owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,185 shares. First Savings Bank & Of Newtown accumulated 98,575 shares. Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartline Investment Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 10,467 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cookson Peirce Company Incorporated accumulated 9,990 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.43% or 468,438 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc holds 197,749 shares. Moreover, Cv Starr And Incorporated has 3.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 150,000 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,935 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Takes Aim at $150 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.79% stake. Old Point Trust And Services N A accumulated 65,911 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.83% or 10,952 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 289,677 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Va has 195,526 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 62,766 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc reported 575,511 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation owns 55,683 shares. Front Barnett Associate Lc reported 77,808 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.13M shares. Da Davidson And holds 1.72% or 862,185 shares in its portfolio. 289,000 are held by Cypress Funds Ltd Company. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field And Main Financial Bank accumulated 1.53% or 13,750 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.