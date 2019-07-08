Palisade Capital Management Upped Position in Rli (RLI) by $815,861 as Share Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Has Raised Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $27.62 Million; Market Value Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 610,967 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 11,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,835 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87 million, up from 293,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 32,965 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp., RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company – Business Wire” published on September 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rli Corp (RLI) CEO Jonathan Michael on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “RLI Corp (RLI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLI declares $0.20 dividend – RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2017.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 26,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,568 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $654,240 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 3,133 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 4,328 shares. Pnc Gru accumulated 521,857 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 122,680 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 5,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 6,246 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 367 shares. Bragg Fincl invested 0.56% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Pdt Prtnrs reported 13,400 shares. Whittier Tru reported 39,822 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 960,308 were reported by Invesco. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 14,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 881,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Your Chance To Wear The Crown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $158.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 65,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,561 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.