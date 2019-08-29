Palisade Capital Management Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $501,685; Stock Value Rose; Ecor1 Capital Decreased Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake as Valuation Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 32,158 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 1,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 11,961 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $365.2. About 92,418 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 0.06% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,654 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 12,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 26,970 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 13,300 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 30,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.03M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 100,000 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Moreover, Rock Springs Cap LP has 2.36% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 537,500 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 68 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 2,622 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 20,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 50,236 shares to 110,678 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,393 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 280 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.11% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2 shares. Mackay Shields, New York-based fund reported 51,008 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 120,279 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Company invested 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 810 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Com Delaware reported 0.67% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc owns 10,580 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 18,982 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 88,526 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 19,515 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co owns 2,941 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

