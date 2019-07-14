Palisade Capital Management Upped Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake by $2.98 Million; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $46.35 Million as Shares Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 224,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 433,950 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 586,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 793,601 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,111 shares to 5,757 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 20,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,797 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. The insider Standen James D. bought $36,019. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was made by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, May 10 Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1,088 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.09% or 57,635 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 134,196 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 30,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 100 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 337,444 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.06% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 8,515 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr reported 0.01% stake. 56,408 were reported by Products Prns Ltd Llc. Moreover, Prudential Fin Inc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.33% or 73,033 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 4,663 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $119.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94 million for 25.78 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.