Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Walleye Trading Increased By $431,900 Its Qep Res (Put) (QEP) Stake

Walleye Trading Llc increased Qep Res Inc (Put) (QEP) stake by 15425% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 61,700 shares as Qep Res Inc (Put) (QEP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 62,100 shares with $484,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Qep Res Inc (Put) now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 1.01 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 21.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,037 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 11,248 shares with $2.05M value, down from 14,285 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 363,036 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) stake by 35,407 shares to 709,969 valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 28,440 shares and now owns 575,857 shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.83M for 16.77 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,901 were reported by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 12,095 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 14,166 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 7,961 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Quantum Management holds 5,135 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc reported 1,522 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 56,765 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 1,565 shares. Artisan Lp owns 343,997 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 19,059 are owned by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 9,589 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 1,156 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 52,900 shares to 157,600 valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keycorp New (Call) (NYSE:KEY) stake by 51,200 shares and now owns 92,000 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.