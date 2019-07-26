Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amphenol New (APH) as Stock Value Rose; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position as Shares Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 6,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,334 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, down from 250,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 900,231 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 3,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,824 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 88,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 262,716 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5,595 shares to 120,567 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 24,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0.51% or 80,135 shares. 406,713 were accumulated by Madison. Wagner Bowman Management Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2,460 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,230 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Addenda Inc holds 0.38% or 55,278 shares. 663,770 were reported by Millennium Management Limited. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1.22 million shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.22% or 301,500 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 41,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 23,042 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 214,737 are held by North Point Managers Corp Oh. Private Trust Company Na holds 6,718 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,958 shares to 340,435 shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76M for 19.49 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 20,227 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 17,447 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 1.36M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 476,451 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 119,021 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 153 shares. Alley Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 50,074 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bokf Na stated it has 26,507 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 370,187 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 462 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd reported 60,968 shares.