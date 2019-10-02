Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Quaker Chem (KWR) Stake by $3.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holding in Visa (V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 36,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 596,319 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.49 million, up from 559,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The hedge fund held 123,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 138,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.76. About 27,778 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 24/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Disappointed over Cancellation of US-North Korea Summit; 03/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA; 17/04/2018 – Showcasing Mining Compliance Solutions and Technical Expertise; 30/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO OCTOBER 14, 2019 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Raises Quarterly Dividend to 37c Vs. 35.5c

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 51,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.6 per share. KWR’s profit will be $27.99 million for 23.85 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Quaker Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KWR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.13 million shares or 0.89% more from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 1,241 shares. 4,914 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 9,049 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 11 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 10,679 shares. Moreover, Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 2,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 341 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). 2,428 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 53,268 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,417 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 3,624 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 3,962 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management invested in 324,536 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Altfest L J And Co holds 0.22% or 4,756 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Trust reported 1,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.08 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Boston Family Office has invested 1.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,967 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.15 million shares. Victory Capital Management holds 729,729 shares. The Texas-based Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 217,379 were accumulated by Community Trust And. Lpl Fincl Limited reported 0.36% stake. 2,030 are owned by Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd reported 1,420 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Michigan-based Exchange Mngmt has invested 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).