Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $2.47 Million; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B CASH DEAL; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 45,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 455,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 500,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt Lc invested in 0.95% or 26,100 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com reported 3.36M shares. Knoll Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.07% or 153,000 shares. First Personal Financial Ser invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability owns 498,277 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.06M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 107,155 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 64,109 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Birinyi Associates Inc owns 0.72% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 47,775 shares. Kayne Anderson LP accumulated 0.05% or 100,600 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Natl Asset Inc reported 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 76,599 were reported by Compton Capital Mgmt Ri. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11.88 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Limited Com invested in 5,101 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 85,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 228,294 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.00M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0% or 35,423 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 455,272 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 66,592 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 53,860 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 74,981 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 82,320 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.09% or 4,366 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 31,412 shares. State Street holds 1.23M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.