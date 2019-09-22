Palisade Capital Management Stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Raised by $1.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Decreased Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 15,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 244,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79 million, up from 228,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 388,011 shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673.70M, down from 5,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 62,384 shares to 412,467 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 7,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,495 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Watts Water Technologies Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Annual Transports & Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Sizzling Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs And Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 20,080 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 166 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 4,166 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 17,007 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 61,204 shares. Btim invested in 225,101 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15,378 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,518 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 28,114 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 76,164 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 15,478 shares. 9,254 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Guyasuta Invest Advisors invested in 0.18% or 18,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 27,268 shares. Granite Partners Lc holds 58,346 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 20.79M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,337 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 461,035 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company invested in 179 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtn Ltd has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Freestone Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 67,037 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia holds 1.05% or 917,061 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt accumulated 76,280 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore has 8,135 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 18,173 shares. 10 reported 3.45% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 30 shares to 17,649 shares, valued at $3.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 67,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.