Palisade Capital Management Stake in Semtech (SMTC) Has Decreased by $3.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder S&T Bank Boosted Stake by $2.42 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 434,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 496,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 462,755 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 743,085 shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 231,676 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 63,627 shares. Frontier Management Llc owns 2.51 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 260,683 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Brinker Capital Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,685 shares. California-based Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,135 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 873,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated owns 41,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,437 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 98,808 shares to 293,316 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra by 16,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $188,600 activity. The insider KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold 2,500 shares worth $132,500.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.89M for 60.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,382 shares to 85,512 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,014 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).