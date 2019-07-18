Palisade Capital Management Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Upped by $2.99 Million; Suvretta Capital Management Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $304.69. About 1.18M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 189.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 230,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 351,406 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 121,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 349,577 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $118.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in RH by 4,207 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

