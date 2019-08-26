Palisade Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Sensient Technologies (SXT) as Stock Declined; Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 51,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 972,724 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72 million, up from 921,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.94M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 9,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 170,954 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 161,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 275,906 shares traded or 18.09% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 40,990 shares to 5,682 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 171,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,416 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 71,131 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 1,393 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 144,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 27,476 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) has invested 0.09% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 21,524 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 0% or 35,069 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 37,690 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 87,446 shares. Regions invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 113,438 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 448,314 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 1,103 shares.

