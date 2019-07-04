Palisade Capital Management Position in Spartannash Co (SPTN) Has Lowered by $752,625 as Market Value Declined; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased by $14.10 Million Its Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 50,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 668,610 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 718,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 68,408 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 251,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 577,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 829,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 544,250 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $13.31 million for 7.86 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 19 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 62,860 shares stake. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.07% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% or 34,462 shares. 13,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 17,400 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 119,715 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 53,400 shares stake. 32,493 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De. First Manhattan has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Millennium Ltd Company holds 292,040 shares. Citigroup invested in 34,127 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 131,877 shares stake.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 28,915 shares to 420,401 shares, valued at $33.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 34,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SpartanNash Company Announces New Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Spartan Stores (SPTN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SpartanNash -3% after EBITDA drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2018 : CSCO, NTAP, CACI, SPTN, BGG, LFVN – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 33,511 shares to 139,040 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 27,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Is Just A Pretty Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Isn’t Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 96,780 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.13% or 318,669 shares. 15,172 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc reported 5,800 shares. First Personal Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 405 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1,305 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 57,556 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% or 109,124 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc owns 10,718 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.3% or 395,107 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 13,512 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 14,634 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 26 shares.