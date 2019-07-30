Palisade Capital Management Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (BLOZF) Shorts Increased By 0.55%

CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) had an increase of 0.55% in short interest. BLOZF’s SI was 1.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.55% from 1.16M shares previously. With 343,100 avg volume, 3 days are for CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s short sellers to cover BLOZF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6466. About 64,924 shares traded. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 12.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 17,294 shares with $5.91 million value, down from 19,744 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $38.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $366.27. About 119,386 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. The company has market cap of $67.30 million. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc. in August 2014.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.22M for 28.79 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 4 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 4 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 55,200 shares to 279,265 valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) stake by 11,053 shares and now owns 228,758 shares. Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was raised too.

