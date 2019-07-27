Palisade Capital Management Lowered Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 229,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.04M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 114,869 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 33,658 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability reported 6.24 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Twin Management has 0.09% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 149,610 shares. First Western Capital Management stated it has 19,502 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 537,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rech Global Investors holds 502,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 418 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 299,887 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.22 million shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by Thompson Mark E.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 22,943 shares to 169,579 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (Prn) by 2.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prns reported 8,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc holds 1.96% or 104,545 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Fin has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Invest House Limited Company reported 326,423 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh reported 3.77 million shares. Clean Yield stated it has 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 2,063 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.09M shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 803,898 shares or 8.29% of all its holdings. Caledonia Plc owns 16.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,767 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.11% or 123,679 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).