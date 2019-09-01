Palisade Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Buckle (BKE) by $534,168; Bristol John W & Company Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $497,718 as Share Value Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 614,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 584,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 328,361 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 4,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 926,073 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.22 million, down from 930,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 48,283 shares to 482,475 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,061 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 46,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,261 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.24 million shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 5,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 65,100 shares. Sprott Incorporated stated it has 220,000 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 250 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 810 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,028 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 17,071 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Randolph Commerce Incorporated holds 273,082 shares. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership invested in 6.44% or 2.57M shares. Hilton Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Llc accumulated 134,561 shares. United Asset Strategies has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,760 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 3.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argi Service Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,685 shares. 346,565 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Martin Currie owns 198,497 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,128 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has 405,455 shares. Atika Cap Management holds 1.45% or 60,500 shares. First Amer Bankshares stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp holds 1.79% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 449,825 shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).