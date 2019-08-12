Palisade Capital Management Increases Stake in Repligen (RGEN); Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Position in Edison Intl (EIX) as Shares Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 23,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 500,868 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59M, up from 477,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 466,958 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 17,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 531,141 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, down from 548,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 1.68M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 22/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on eServGlobal (ESG); 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,054 shares to 55,762 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Everything We Know About The California Fires – Benzinga” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wildfire Risk Protection For Sempra Energy And Edison International – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.50 million for 11.07 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested in 7,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp stated it has 9,148 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5.13 million shares. Hrt Lc reported 24,516 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc accumulated 228 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,250 were accumulated by James Invest. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0.12% stake. 18 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 880,647 are held by Massachusetts Services Ma. Riverhead Management Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 77,595 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 211,738 shares. Aperio Gru Limited accumulated 196,065 shares. American Assets Investment Ltd Liability holds 30,000 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,802 shares to 186,705 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Powell Gives Space for Growth, Market Overreacts: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Repligen prices equity offering; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Repligen (RGEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/15: (JBHT) (UBNK) (VKTX) Higher; (RGEN) (ARW) (EPRT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 11,439 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1,529 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 190,255 shares. American Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Benin Management Corporation holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 67,931 shares. Dana Advsr stated it has 32,227 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 940,663 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Tci Wealth owns 82 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 76,395 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50,006 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 615,674 shares.