Palisade Capital Management Increases Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS); Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Market Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 8,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,593 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24M, up from 189,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 314,272 shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 2.21M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 1.16% or 198,593 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Northern reported 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Vaughan Nelson Inv LP invested in 283,750 shares. Prudential has 15,756 shares. 1,999 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Landscape Limited Liability Com invested in 1,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.04% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 2,418 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Private Trust Na holds 2,765 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Llc holds 1.3% or 97,938 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Tuesday, February 5. GRILLO ANTHONY also bought $11,792 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 26,025 shares to 138,568 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 19,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,083 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.24 million are held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Shell Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 243,941 shares. Asset Management reported 16,337 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hennessy Advisors has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kiltearn Prns Llp holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.23 million shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 15,786 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 11,070 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com stated it has 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc invested in 11,613 shares or 0.11% of the stock.