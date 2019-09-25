Palisade Capital Management Increases Position in Semtech (SMTC); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 105,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 540,842 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99 million, up from 434,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 354,549 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 5,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 27,255 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 33,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares to 31,170 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo International (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iconiq Limited Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wetherby Asset has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Howard Management invested in 12,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Covington Cap Management holds 0.28% or 61,538 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 8,073 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Investments Llc owns 2.24M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Field Main State Bank reported 558 shares. Blume Cap Management accumulated 31,590 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Freestone Capital Holding Lc has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 85,668 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 379,143 shares. 3.95 million were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,196 shares to 142,712 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP stated it has 48,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Nordea Investment Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 85,496 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 169 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 101,821 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj invested in 540,842 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Co reported 0.31% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research, California-based fund reported 39,794 shares. American Intl Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 171,101 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 7,600 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 1,993 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,052 shares. 39,541 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Semtech’s BlueRiver® Technology Enables Arista’s High Performance Pro AV Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Semtech and itk Create Healthy and Productive Ranches with LoRa® Devices – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech (SMTC) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.