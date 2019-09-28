Palisade Capital Management Increased Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake By $2.11 Million; IDEX (IEX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 3.93% above currents $164.54 stock price. IDEX had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. See IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $180.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $129 New Target: $153 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 19.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 175,951 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 1.07M shares with $13.34 million value, up from 889,329 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.10B valuation. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 2.27M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 28, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.48 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 285,136 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 737,174 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.17% or 22,026 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Harvey Invest Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 92,520 shares. Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 4,460 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 333,241 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 5.28 million shares. 5,534 are held by Mai Capital. Shell Asset owns 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 11,771 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co stated it has 8,139 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Fin Gru reported 1,807 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited, New York-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 134,318 shares. Assetmark owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Legal & General Group Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 176,416 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 1.08 million shares. 64,684 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Sir Cap Mngmt LP reported 414,795 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 4.78M were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 12,798 shares. Bokf Na holds 56,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 70,083 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 279,000 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of stock. $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades 3 Oil Stocks On Higher Crude Price Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades SM Energy (SM) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.