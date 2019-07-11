Palisade Capital Management Increased Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish United Technologies (UTX) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 15,574 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 323,614 shares with $22.35 million value, up from 308,040 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 207,562 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,095 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 181,379 shares. 65,297 were accumulated by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Golub Gp Llc holds 5,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,305 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 17,275 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 135,867 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.99% or 52,384 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 103,787 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,426 shares. Barr E S And Commerce reported 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvm Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.30 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 3,800 shares to 3,200 valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 377,500 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.