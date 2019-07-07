Palisade Capital Management Increased Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Position by $677,754; S Squared Technology Has Upped Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 16,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 265,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 126,632 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 57,689 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,854 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 57,949 shares. Voya Inv Llc reported 3,955 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 4,669 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 25,322 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Yorktown Management & Rech reported 0.25% stake. Grandeur Peak Glob Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 59,425 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 8,798 shares. 35,076 were reported by Alphaone Invest Services Limited Company. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 181,266 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability invested in 18,547 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,473 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 0% or 5,980 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 25,000 shares to 105,300 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,933 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,409 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 77,542 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Amp Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 10,806 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 9,924 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 30,590 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 93,400 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 39,716 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Btim Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 10,594 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 83,618 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 80,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 60,800 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

