Palisade Capital Management Holding in Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Has Upped by $4.25 Million; Mcclain Value Management Upped Its Stake in Knowles (KN) by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 321,213 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 111,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 290,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 251,635 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WSFS Financial Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Premier Inc (PINC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,802 shares to 186,705 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 3.03 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 4,212 shares. Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.71% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,703 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 31,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 658,048 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 683,690 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,461 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,083 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,065 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 2.50 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 284,610 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 12,308 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 31,300 shares stake.