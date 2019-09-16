Palisade Capital Management Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Decreased by $361,608 as Market Valuation Rose; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Increased Its Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 16,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 17,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 380,919 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.54M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,645 shares to 111,918 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 98,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 5,909 shares in its portfolio. 18,104 were accumulated by Novare Capital Ltd Liability. Winch Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.41% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ent Financial Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 774 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cambridge holds 656 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Com owns 7,510 shares. 47,700 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.63% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 953 were accumulated by Strategic Glob Advsr. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Regions invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Mgmt accumulated 385,851 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has 54,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,793 shares. Coatue Limited Liability holds 64,407 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 23,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Whittier invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 477 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 1.38M shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc owns 161,967 shares. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt reported 25,380 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank holds 32,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

