Palisade Capital Management Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Has Boosted by $1.95 Million as Stock Declined; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $941,208 as Stock Value Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 53,497 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 81,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 384,741 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 303,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 153,009 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmfd (NID) by 131,258 shares to 223,155 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 9,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Advisers holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,669 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 19,604 shares. 1607 Prtnrs Ltd owns 113,700 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap, -based fund reported 12,262 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 299,560 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,725 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 361,466 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 31,294 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation invested in 0.13% or 124,718 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,530 shares.

