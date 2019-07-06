Palisade Capital Management Holding in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Has Increased by $1.99 Million; Fragasso Group Continues to Hold Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 220,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16M, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. It closed at $37.26 lastly. It is down 3.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 14,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,669 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 58,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Sei Invs invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 0.33% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 388,959 shares. Systematic LP accumulated 43,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc holds 0% or 257,950 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin invested in 0% or 815 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 93,447 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Lc owns 40,007 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 439 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 121,403 shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 512,650 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc reported 1.86 million shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,625 shares to 25,975 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plans for Norfolk Southernâ€™s Atlanta HQ to be unveiled – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc.: Cousins Properties Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bankshares accumulated 9,273 shares. Fdx holds 173,056 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 21,787 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 50.65M shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 4,519 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Benin reported 13,146 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4,733 shares. Buckhead Management Lc owns 224,371 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 59.68M shares. 127,485 are owned by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department. Castleark Management Lc has 6,500 shares. Blair William And Il owns 926,785 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.38 million shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 43,634 shares. Pacific Glob Management Communications invested in 0.56% or 59,736 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 14,818 shares to 53,996 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.