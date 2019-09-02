Palisade Capital Management Has Upped Its Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Position by $884,240; Keybank National Association Boosted Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $1.70 Million

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 88.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 34,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 73,732 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 39,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 11,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 228,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, up from 217,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 156,377 shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,862 shares to 343,933 shares, valued at $37.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 3,049 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp stated it has 200,000 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 66,920 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 67,587 shares. Portolan Ltd Com reported 0.54% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natl Pension Service holds 7,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 45,095 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4.35M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 16,375 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 34,406 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. 43,932 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Boston Lc owns 118,766 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 455,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 333,029 shares to 113,653 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87M shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).