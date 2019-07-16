Palisade Capital Management Has Upped Coresite Rlty (COR) Stake; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Position by $383,670 as Market Valuation Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 114,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 215,727 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 2.30M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24,871 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 26.12 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 35,700 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,500 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

