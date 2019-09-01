Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) stake by 68.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 48,942 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 22,512 shares with $528,000 value, down from 71,454 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc Com now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 643,162 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 21.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,037 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 11,248 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 14,285 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Group Inc Incorporated invested in 4,862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,777 were accumulated by Wendell David Associate. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 1,207 shares stake. Chatham Cap Gp has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 19,556 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 397,090 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 2.01% stake. 144,095 are held by Axiom Lc De. Winfield Associate Inc has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Loeb Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1.13 million shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Company owns 5,175 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 34,839 shares to 736,302 valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 23,174 shares and now owns 500,868 shares. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) was raised too.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.09% above currents $23.79 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

