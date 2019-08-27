Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed K12 (LRN) Stake by $10.75 Million; Hcp (HCP) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $461,373 as Share Value Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 316,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 806,092 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 172,527 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 16/05/2018 – Alabama Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Minnesota Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 06/03/2018 Florida Cyber Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 14/05/2018 – TCV VII Reports 3.0% Stake in K12 Inc

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 2.80 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 887,295 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability owns 1.43% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 2.80 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company owns 151,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Llc holds 11,319 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 22,462 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 514 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 788,272 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 3,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc accumulated 82,064 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 3.67M shares. Moreover, Honeywell has 2% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01M shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,439 shares to 31,248 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 49,144 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,660 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

