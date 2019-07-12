Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $3.20 Million; Shares Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Raised Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Value Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 65.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 7,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 11,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $465.2. About 404,099 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,831 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 21,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $346.98. About 490,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Is Just Scratching The Surface After A 31% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 48,932 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 27,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 500 shares. 44,958 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,337 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.09% or 5,067 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Management owns 3,462 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,010 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Interest Gp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 26,867 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 6,695 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com has 3,087 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1,402 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Llc. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,808 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $582.20M for 18.26 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Commerce Ltd Llc owns 15,913 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap LP reported 31,991 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 1.56M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Verition Fund Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,800 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,632 shares. Frontier Mngmt Company Lc holds 0.78% or 314,680 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Morgan Stanley reported 303,974 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Motley Fool Asset Llc owns 933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey holds 35,088 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 154,892 shares. Bartlett & Company Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, UNH – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4% – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ft Finls Alphadx Etf (FXO) by 33,647 shares to 151,550 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enh Shrt Maty Etf (MINT) by 61,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,909 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings N V (NYSE:AER).