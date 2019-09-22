Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.69

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 9,239 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 26,558 shares with $5.23M value, down from 35,797 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 46 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 67 decreased and sold holdings in Health Insurance Innovations Inc. The funds in our database now have: 11.28 million shares, down from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Health Insurance Innovations Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 34 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.54% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 12,697 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,008 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% or 59,007 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 56,163 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 57,933 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Principal accumulated 0.04% or 243,468 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.36% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Griffin Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Financial Architects holds 1,646 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Llc has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) stake by 2.30 million shares to 3.17 million valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ark Etf Tr (ARKW) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 18,800 shares. Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.50% above currents $205.1 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $221 target.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.90M for 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $332.98 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 29.99 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 7.45% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 406,966 shares or 6.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Capital Management Llc has 3.57% invested in the company for 157,570 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 3.2% in the stock. Trellus Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares.