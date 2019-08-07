Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $6 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8 New Target: $7 Maintain

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 10,743 shares as Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 233,661 shares with $14.63M value, up from 222,918 last quarter. Biotelemetry Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 218,325 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 0.01% or 9,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 3,631 were reported by Verition Fund Ltd Llc. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Cambridge Inv Advsr has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 3,874 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 14,841 were accumulated by Lyon Street Cap Lc. Logan Cap has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Teton Advsrs holds 133,000 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mngmt has 0.4% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 102,530 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 13,499 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% stake. Mason Street Lc reported 10,793 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 15,325 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. SunTrust maintained the shares of BEAT in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 3.67M shares to 7.56M valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) stake by 50,175 shares and now owns 668,610 shares. Novellus Sys Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence, Indiana-based fund reported 52,730 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 0.07% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 59,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 75,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Gru accumulated 718 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 598,802 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). First Mercantile Co invested in 16,420 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 13,104 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,307 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,868 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 0% or 3,500 shares. Fcg Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO).

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 318,025 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.57 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.