Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $20.98 Million as Shares Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding by $340,200; Market Valuation Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 126.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The hedge fund held 2,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 1,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 264,982 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 74.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 333,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 113,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 446,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 67,847 shares. Pggm invested in 172,108 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 2,477 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Old National Commercial Bank In has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,794 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 30,432 shares. Sit holds 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,225 shares. Zeke Capital Lc accumulated 10,595 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 24,000 shares stake. 54,960 are held by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 768 shares. New Vernon Management holds 4.55% or 8,793 shares. 1,538 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Company has 0.09% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 4,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7,706 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 39,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,051 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. The insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.35M for 14.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 57,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 26,735 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caxton Associate LP holds 6,470 shares. Bessemer reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.63% or 408,220 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southpoint Cap Advsr LP holds 3.00 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 198,935 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rmb Ltd Company holds 508,249 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 172,502 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 460,820 were accumulated by Incline Global Management. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,813 shares.