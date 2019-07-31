Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position by $4.36 Million; Stock Price Rose; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Value Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Cut Its Stake

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 1.11M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 136,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 629,371 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Llc owns 108,101 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 2,286 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.01% or 17,102 shares. Brinker holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 102,019 shares. 250 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Moreover, Bridgewater Lp has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 390 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 836,574 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 71,803 shares. 5,273 were reported by Daiwa Gru Inc. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 125,605 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 2,683 shares. Security National Tru reported 11,013 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,788 shares to 6,788 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 34,084 shares to 105,901 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

