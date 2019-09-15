Palisade Capital Management Has Lowered Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position; TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (TLGRF) Sellers Increased By 55.24% Their Shorts

TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF) had an increase of 55.24% in short interest. TLGRF’s SI was 16,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.24% from 10,500 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF)’s short sellers to cover TLGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.276 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 15.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 25,196 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 142,712 shares with $1.97M value, down from 167,908 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $15.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 11.40 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Talga Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite properties. The company has market cap of $54.61 million. It also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interests in the graphite projects located in Norrbotten County, north Sweden.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 122,680 shares to 507,421 valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) stake by 51,604 shares and now owns 527,997 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.25% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Utd Advisers Ltd Com holds 94,150 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 40,045 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 208,475 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Principal Group reported 1.73 million shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 395,801 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 412,017 shares. 38,732 were reported by Argent. King Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 12,549 shares. 74,498 were accumulated by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Co. 16,941 were reported by Security Trust. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company holds 22,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). North Star Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,756 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 1.69% above currents $14.75 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of HBAN in report on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating.

