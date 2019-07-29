Palisade Capital Management Has Lifted Its Rli (RLI) Position; Shorts at TERANGA GOLD CDA COMMON SHARES (TGCDF) Lowered By 27.3%

TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had a decrease of 27.3% in short interest. TGCDF’s SI was 49,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.3% from 67,400 shares previously. With 40,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s short sellers to cover TGCDF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.0796 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9596. About 9,772 shares traded. Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Rli Corp (RLI) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 11,491 shares as Rli Corp (RLI)’s stock rose 21.30%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 304,835 shares with $21.87 million value, up from 293,344 last quarter. Rli Corp now has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 126,901 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company has market cap of $424.50 million. The Company’s flagship project includes Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal. It has a 79.19 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and explores various projects comprising Banfora gold project in Burkina Faso, as well as five exploration properties covering an area of 1,838 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 109,480 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated accumulated 521,857 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj invested 0.7% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). 25,534 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 20,354 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc invested in 0.19% or 4,328 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 6,311 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 687 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 56 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Comerica Bankshares owns 39,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,133 are held by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 18,588 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 881,277 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 22,500 shares to 377,500 valued at $57.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,625 shares and now owns 25,975 shares. Assurant Inc was reduced too.