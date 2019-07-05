Palisade Capital Management Has Increased Aarons (AAN) Stake By $1.17 Million; Immune Design (IMDZ) Shorts Down By 12.55%

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) had a decrease of 12.55% in short interest. IMDZ’s SI was 663,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.55% from 758,400 shares previously. With 104,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s short sellers to cover IMDZ’s short positions. The SI to Immune Design Corp’s float is 2.94%. It closed at $5.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IMDZ News: 12/03/2018 – IMDZ: ORR FOR FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA TREATED WITH G100 COMBO 54%; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design Expects to Have Cash to Fund Ops Into the 2H of 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Immune Design Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMDZ); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Immune Design; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design 1Q Loss $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – IMMUNE DESIGN – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2020; 24/05/2018 – Immune Design Announces Launch of Web Portal for SYNOVATE Phase 3 Study of CMB305 Immunotherapy in Synovial Sarcoma; 12/03/2018 IMDZ: MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 23.7 MOS FOLLOWING CMB305; 02/05/2018 – IMMUNE DESIGN STILL ON TRACK TO ENROLL CMB305 PATIENTS BY MIDYR; 02/05/2018 – Immune Design 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Aarons Inc (AAN) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 22,461 shares as Aarons Inc (AAN)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 483,390 shares with $25.43 million value, up from 460,929 last quarter. Aarons Inc now has $4.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 260,647 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Immune Design Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 16.71 million shares or 20.35% less from 20.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 35,567 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 15,652 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 5,795 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 45,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,127 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 39,802 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). Omers Administration accumulated 304,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 581 shares. 2.23M are held by Blackrock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ).

Among 2 analysts covering Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Immune Design had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% or 37,493 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Mason Street Llc has 35,737 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 155 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 54,529 shares stake. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 35,757 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 132,403 shares. Skyline Asset LP reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 600,562 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,832 shares. Proshare invested in 400,556 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 4,709 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 570 shares or 0% of the stock.

