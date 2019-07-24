Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Market Value Rose; Conning Has Cut Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $3.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 69,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,927 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.24M, down from 986,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 17.98M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 35,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.11B market cap company. The stock increased 7.44% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 16.29M shares traded or 256.13% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 13,727 shares to 79,363 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12,444 shares to 262,794 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

