Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Liberty Capital Management Holding In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Has Boosted

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 134,135 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, down from 140,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 28,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 348,100 are held by Willis Counsel. Choate Advisors has 8,612 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 51,596 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whitnell & holds 0.18% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 399,108 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 588 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 8,840 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R Cap Management owns 8,734 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetary has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.