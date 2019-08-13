Palisade Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $835,450 as Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Share Value Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Upped by $4.33 Million Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 17,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 19,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $9.07 during the last trading session, reaching $361.34. About 130,059 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 1439.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 100,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 107,609 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 6,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 5.75 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Lc has invested 2.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,030 were reported by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 405 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 176 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 161,531 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd stated it has 17,314 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 526,465 shares. First United Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 2,195 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brinker Cap holds 3,851 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System owns 4,530 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parkside Finance Bancorp Tru invested in 0.02% or 168 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

