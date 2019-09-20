Palisade Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) by $5.20 Million as Share Price Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake by $28.80 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 55,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 54,815 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 110,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $97.06. About 82,104 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 16,452 shares to 137,019 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 13,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.38M for 202.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.