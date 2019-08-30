Palisade Capital Management Has Cut Barnes Group (B) Position as Stock Price Declined; Menta Capital Increases Position in Genesco (GCO)

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 398,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 410,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 34,002 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 14,038 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 7,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 57,341 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.01% or 686,479 shares. Northern Tru reported 573,824 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,812 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 6,930 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,685 shares. D E Shaw has 66,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 6,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 210,258 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 55,384 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Mason Street Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 6,485 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 57,350 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 92,358 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 385,930 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,182 shares to 9,621 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 38,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Blackrock holds 6.93 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 697 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited stated it has 66,995 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt holds 68,414 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Smithfield Tru Communication reported 4,392 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 18,820 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Stifel Corp invested 0.03% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 26,435 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $7,996 activity. 37 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares with value of $2,074 were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H.