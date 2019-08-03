Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding by $1.57 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Holder Reliance Trust Cut Its Holding by $368,745

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83 million shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 8,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 198,593 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24 million, up from 189,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $159.13. About 400,293 shares traded or 126.16% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 790 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 110 shares. Ent Svcs holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,800 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 4,366 shares. Mirae Asset Com Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,846 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 14 shares. 2,036 were reported by Connable Office. Ghp Advsrs holds 27,134 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0% or 3,605 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 4,353 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 6,600 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 4,822 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,063 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. NOGLOWS WILLIAM P also sold $105,485 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares. The insider Cole Matthew sold 170 shares worth $31,178.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,580 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,904 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 775,475 shares. Alps Advsrs has 3,999 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Arrow Financial holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Lc has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 17.31M shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,613 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 2,116 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,302 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 385,747 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has 4,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 94,160 shares.

