Palisade Capital Management Decreased Position in Monro (MNRO) by $1.22 Million; Accredited Investors Increased Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $353,756

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 14,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 144,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 158,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 166,242 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset invested in 277,105 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 860 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 96,466 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 80,942 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 12,303 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 22,527 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited. Savant Cap Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 2.01% or 276,098 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 3,842 shares. Burney stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 39,289 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 16,608 shares stake.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,569 shares to 279,879 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 147,410 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 3,912 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 3,612 shares. Art Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 5,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 279,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 137,310 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.04% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 146,987 shares. 3,160 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Llp. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,983 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 25,447 are held by Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). D E Shaw & Communications stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.04 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 188,754 shares to 757,201 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

