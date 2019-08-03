Palisade Capital Management Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Granite Investment Partners Raised Its American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) stake by 14.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 37,512 shares as American Sts Wtr Co (AWR)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 292,826 shares with $20.88M value, up from 255,314 last quarter. American Sts Wtr Co now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 158,772 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 17.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 38,802 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 186,705 shares with $18.90M value, down from 225,507 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai has invested 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 129,514 shares or 6.43% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.57% or 108,924 shares. Karp Corp accumulated 33,310 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt holds 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19,239 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Omers Administration invested 5.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Midas Management invested in 0.29% or 6,800 shares. Court Place Llc stated it has 22,524 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Dallas Securities holds 9,254 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clough Capital LP has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) stake by 98,808 shares to 293,316 valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 24,115 shares and now owns 65,431 shares. Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, March 11.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $42,150 activity. 600 American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shares with value of $42,150 were sold by TANG EVA G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 1,000 are owned by Mercer Advisers. Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 604 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co owns 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 10,523 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 8,286 shares. Blackhill Capital owns 0.13% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 10,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 23,648 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc reported 1,344 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,231 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has 210,315 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 16,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl reported 300 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 26,461 shares to 40,795 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) stake by 21,623 shares and now owns 147,387 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.